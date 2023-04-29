CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Wrestlers' ProtestMukhtar AnsariAtiq AhmedMumbai Sea LinkDantewada Blast
Home » India » Woman Jumps to Death from Chennai Airport Car Park
1-MIN READ

Woman Jumps to Death from Chennai Airport Car Park

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 19:22 IST

Chennai [Madras], India

Her husband was employed in the United States. Representational Image/PTI)

Her husband was employed in the United States. Representational Image/PTI)

The woman had come with her two children to watch a movie at a theatre in the complex when she suddenly took the extreme step, police added.

A 33-year-old woman died by suicide after jumping off from the fourth floor of the airport car park here, police said on Saturday.

The victim was apparently suffering from depression and undergoing treatment, police said.

The woman had come with her two children to watch a movie at a theatre in the complex when she suddenly took the extreme step, police added.

Her husband was employed in the United States.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
first published:April 29, 2023, 19:22 IST
last updated:April 29, 2023, 19:22 IST