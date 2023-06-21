Woman Killed by Crocodile in Odisha's Kendrapara, Sparks Outrage

In a tragic turn of events, a woman was dragged into a pond by a crocodile in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, leading to her untimely death. The incident occurred in the Hatiagadi village under the Rajanagar block.

The woman, identified as Sita Das, was washing dishes in the pond when the crocodile attacked her. When she didn’t return home, her family contacted the fire department, fearing the worst. After an extensive search, Sita’s body was tragically discovered in the nearby pond.

The news of the incident has sparked significant tension in the local area. Locals blamed the administration for the tragedy and blocked the Rajnagar-Intarkanika road in protest. Local Tehsildar and Forest Department officials arrived at the scene, promising compensation and efforts to control the situation.

“We’ve made several complaints, but the local administration hasn’t taken any steps to protect life and property. We demand a permanent solution," expressed a local resident.

Earlier, a minor boy from Pattamundai’s Nimpur village, was also killed by a crocodile. His mutilated body was found on June 14.