Woman Molested, Stripped Naked by Drunk Man on Hyderabad Road; Accused's Mother Looks On

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old woman was molested and forcibly stripped naked by an inebriated man on a road in Balaji Nagar, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The accused, identified as Peddamaraiah, molested the woman, forcibly tore her clothes, and assaulted her at approximately 8:30 pm on Sunday, near the Balaji Nagar bus stand within the jurisdiction of Jawahar Nagar Police Station under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The 30-year-old inappropriately touched the woman while she was walking on the road. As the woman attempted to protect herself by pushing him away and quickly walking, an enraged Peddamaraiah pounced on her and forcefully began tearing her clothes.

During the time of the incident, the accused, a laborer and habitual drunkard, was accompanied by his mother who was present as a witness to the incident but did not intervene.

Another bystander, a woman riding a bike, intervened and attempted to halt the assault. Enraged by her actions, the accused also attempted to attack her.

The accused has been charged under various sections of the law, including Section 354 (b) which pertains to molestation, Section 323 which involves causing hurt and Section 506 read with Section 34, which deals with criminal intimidation in conjunction with common intention.

The survivor remained naked on the road for approximately 15 minutes, according to a report by IANS.

After the accused left the scene, several individuals stepped forward to provide her with covering and promptly informed the police.