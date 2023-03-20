CHANGE LANGUAGE
Woman Raped by Kerala Hospital Employee After Surgery, Health Min Orders Probe

Reported By: Neethu Reghukumar

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 17:24 IST

Kozhikode [Calicut], India

The woman was shifted to the ICU from the surgery theatre on March 18 after undergoing surgery when the incident took place. (News18/File)

The accused, Saseendran (55) has been arrested under Indian Penal Code sections including rape and outraging modesty of a woman

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by an attendant at Kerala’s Kozhikode Medical College.

The accused, Saseendran (55) has been arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including rape and outraging modesty of a woman. The attendant has been suspended pending enquiry.

The woman was shifted to the ICU from the surgery theatre on March 18 after undergoing surgery when the incident took place.

According to the complaint, she was semi-conscious at the time when she was raped. Later, after regaining consciousness, she told her husband and filed a complaint with the Medical College Police.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter and directed the medical education director to submit a report.

first published:March 20, 2023, 17:13 IST
last updated:March 20, 2023, 17:24 IST
