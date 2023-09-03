Woman Releases Photos Of Loch Ness Monster She Clicked In 2018, Reveals Why She Kept It A Secret

The release of new images of what might be the Loch Ness monster (also known as Nessie) has revived hopes of finding the legendary creature. The photos were taken in Scotland in 2018 while a woman was on vacation with her family.

While eating lunch with her family on August 13, 2018, Chie Kelly, 51, filmed what appears to be two humps of the elusive beast about 200 metres off the Loch Ness beach. She concealed the pictures out of concern about “public ridicule” from people who don’t think the monster exists.

But recently, following the largest hunt for Nessie in more than 50 years, Chie Kelly finally made the decision to go public. While speaking to the Daily Telegraph, she claimed to have been photographing her husband and children when she noticed it “moving right to left at a steady speed” in the distance.

“It was spinning and rolling at times. We never saw a head or neck. After a couple of minutes, it just disappeared and we never saw it again,” Chie Kelly told the British newspaper. “At first I wondered if it was an otter or a pair of otters or a seal, but we never saw a head and it never came up again for air,” she added.

Although Chie Kelly was unable to determine the length of the creature, she did say that the two humps were only a few metres apart. She then showed the photos to Steve Feltham, a full-time Nessie hunter who moved closer to Loch Ness more than 30 years ago after selling his home. He claims there have been numerous setbacks in his pursuit of the legendary beast during the course of his life.

Steve Feltham, described these photographs as the “best things” he had seen from the water’s surface in 32 years. “These are the most intriguing surface images [of Nessie] I have seen. They are exactly the kinds of photos that I have been longing to take for thirty years. It is unusual to observe something that appears to be so clear,” Feltham added.

The Loch Ness Centre and the Loch Ness Exploration volunteer organisation recently held a “Quest Weekend," carrying on the centuries-old tradition of looking for the Loch Ness Monster.

A total of 1,148 sightings have been recorded in the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, including three this year and six in 2022. The continuing investigation, which is being conducted by more than 200 hunters, is the largest in the past 50 years, and it makes use of cutting-edge tools including underwater hydrophones and drones with thermal scanners.