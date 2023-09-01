Woman Repeatedly Raped on Promise of Marriage, Forced to Undergo Abortion in Navi Mumbai; One Booked

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly repeatedly raped by a man on the promise of marriage and forced to undergo abortion, Navi Mumbai police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Thursday registered an offence under sections 376(2)(n) (repeated rape on a same woman) and 313 (miscarriage without the consent of the mother) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, an official said.

The victim, a resident of Kalamboli, has alleged that the accused befriended her and promised to marry her. He allegedly raped the woman on multiple occasions in Pune, Airoli, Panvel and Kalamboli, he said.

The accused impregnated the woman and forced her to undergo an abortion, the official said, adding that the case has been transferred to the Pune police, as the crime began there.