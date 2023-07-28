Woman Shot in the Head From Point-Blank Range in Delhi's Dabri; Shooter Kills Self Later

A woman, identified as Renu Goyal, was shot dead outside her house in Delhi’s Dabri on Thursday night. The shooter, who fled the scene after shooting her in the head, killed himself on the terrace of his house later.

The 23-year-old shooter, identified as Ashish, used a country-made pistol to shoot himself, an India Today report said.

According to the police, a team went to a house in the neighbouring area where Ashish used to live with his parents. He was found to have committed suicide by shooting himself with a country-made pistol, the police added.

VIDEO | A 42-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead near her house in southwest Delhi’s Dabri area on Thursday night. Police investigation is underway. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/gxXX1Oskm4— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2023

The 42-year-old Renu and Ashish reportedly knew each other from a gym, where they both used to go couple of years earlier.

Immediately after the attack, Renu was rushed to a hospital where she was declared to be brought dead. The assailant had walked on foot to the scene and shot her from a point-blank range, said the police.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a personal dispute though we are probing all angles", Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

As per the police, the Dabri police station had received information about an incident around 8:45 pm. It was found that one Renu suffered a gunshot injury near her house, they said, adding that multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused.

The DCP also added that the area’s CCTV footage is also being checked, adding that, further investigation is underway, reports.

Previously, in one such case, two women were shot dead in Delhi’s Ambedkar Basti area in June this year. The two sisters were identified as Pinky and Jyoti.

The assailants, Arjun and Michael, reportedly had a monetary dispute with the brother of the victims. The RK Puram police station received information about the incident and rushed to the spot. The woman were taken to the SJ Hospital in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also addressed the incident and condemned the killing. In the moment, he also took on Centre about law and order, adding that, people feel unsafe in the national capital.

(With inputs from PTI)