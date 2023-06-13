CHANGE LANGUAGE
Woman Slits 9-year-old Daughter's Throat in Sultanpur
Woman Slits 9-year-old Daughter's Throat in Sultanpur

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 14:27 IST

Sultanpur, India

The child succumbed to injuries on the way to the medical college. (Representational image/PTI)

The woman was detained and the body of the deceased was sent for a post-mortem examination

A 35-year-old woman slit her nine-year-old daughter’s throat with a knife in the Vivek Nagar area here on Tuesday, police said.

Circle Officer Lambhua Mohammad Salam said the incident took place around 8 am under the Chanda police station area. The victim was identified as Paridhi.

He said the mother, Priyanka Ojha, was mentally ill and undergoing treatment.

Salam added that after the attack, Paridhi was taken to a community health centre in Lambhua which referred her to a medical college in Sultanpur.

The child succumbed to injuries on the way to the medical college, he said.

The woman was detained and the body of the deceased was sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
