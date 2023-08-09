Woman's Death in Noida Society Lift: Residents' Body President Arrested, Later Released on Bail

The president of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of a Noida society, where a 72-year-old woman had died of a possible heart attack when a cable of a lift snapped, was arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar police and later released on bail the same day, officials said on Wednesday. SHO Vineet Rana said Colonel Ramesh Gautam (retd) was granted bail after he was produced before a magistrate. He was among seven persons booked in the case.

Police said that the FIR was registered under two sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 304A (death due to negligence) and 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery).

Susheela Devi, 72, a resident of Paras Tierea Society in Sector 137, died after the cable of the lift she was in snapped, leading to a free fall between some floors of the high-rise building. She was alone in the lift, according to police.

“The president of the Paras Tierea Apartment Owners Association (AOA) was held on Tuesday but granted bail by a local court the same day," Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajeev Dixit said on Wednesday.

Gautam, a senior citizen, had not been keeping well since the August 3 incident and was hospitalised, too, according to officials. Besides him, six other people, including office bearers of the AOA and officials of society’s maintenance firm, were booked in the case, while the lift-maker company was also named as an accused in the FIR.

Uttar Pradesh, currently, does not have any law to regulate installation, maintenance or usage of lifts, despite demands by residents in Noida and Greater Noida. On Tuesday, BJP MLA from Jewar Dhirendra Singh met with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and urged the enactment of the Lift Act in the state, citing various problems being caused due to lack of a legislation. Earlier this week, some representatives of residents’ bodies also met with top officers of local authorities with the same demand.

(with inputs from PTI)