1-MIN READ

Woman's Decomposed Body Found In Drum At Bengaluru Railway Station; 3rd In 3 Months

Curated By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 13:33 IST

Hyderabad, India

The police cut open the drum and found a woman’s body.

RPF personnel at the terminal got suspicious after they sensed a foul smell from an unattended drum next to an automatic sliding door.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has found a woman’s decomposed body in a plastic drum at Bengaluru’s Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) railway station. The authorities found the decomposed body in a drum near the main gate of the station on Monday. The RPF personnel at the terminal got suspicious after they sensed a foul smell coming from an unattended blue plastic drum kept next to an automatic sliding door. They immediately informed the Byappanahalli police.

The police cut open the drum and found a woman’s body. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to collect forensic and fingerprint samples. The body was covered with clothes and lidded. This is the third such incident reported in as many months. One of the RPF officers stated that they see a pattern and suspect the same person committed the crime. The deceased woman is believed to be around 32-35 years of age and is yet to be identified. A murder case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police (Railways) Bengaluru, SK Soumyalatha stated that during the ongoing investigation, police found that three men transported the drum by an autorickshaw and dumped it near the entrance of the railway station on Monday. The body was transported in a train from Machilipatnam.

“A team was sent to Machilipatnam but the body could not be identified," she added.

On January 4, a decomposed body of a woman around the age of 20 was found in a blue drum abandoned at the end of platform number 1 of the Yeshwanthpur Railway Station. The RPF found the body strangled with a white dupatta and hidden under several clothes.

In the second week of December, last year another body of a woman was discovered in a yellow plastic bag in one of the unreserved coaches of Baiyappanahalli MEMU special, which commutes from Bangarapet to Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal railway station. It was found dumped along with other luggage.

March 14, 2023, 13:33 IST
March 14, 2023, 13:33 IST
