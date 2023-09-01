CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Woman's Hand Severed After She Falls on Railway Track
1-MIN READ

Woman's Hand Severed After She Falls on Railway Track

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: September 01, 2023, 16:23 IST

Kottayam-Malabar, India

She fell between the tracks after losing grip. (Representational Credits : Twitter)

The accident happened when the woman, identified as Theertha, was trying to board a Kottayam-bound train in the morning

A 20-year-old woman’s hand was severed as she fell on the track while trying to board a train at a local railway station in nearby Vaikom on Friday, family sources said.

The accident happened when the woman, identified as Theertha, was trying to board a Kottayam-bound train in the morning.

She fell between the tracks after losing grip and her hand was severed in the process, local people said.

She was rushed to a nearby private hospital and a surgery to stitch the hand to the body is progressing.

Further details, including whether the procedure was a success, would be divulged later, hospital sources added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:September 01, 2023, 16:23 IST
last updated:September 01, 2023, 16:23 IST