CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsDelhi NewsChandrayaan-3ISKCON Monk
Home » India » Won't Let 'Udta Bengaluru' Happen, Says K’taka Home Minister Parameshwara
1-MIN READ

Won't Let 'Udta Bengaluru' Happen, Says K’taka Home Minister Parameshwara

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 23:25 IST

Bengaluru, India

Giving the reference of Udta Punjab movie he said Bengaluru would never be let to become one. (Representative image:Shutterstock)

Giving the reference of Udta Punjab movie he said Bengaluru would never be let to become one. (Representative image:Shutterstock)

The minister said that he has given the Dakshina Kannada authorities, a deadline of six months, to control drug pedalling

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday said he will not allow ’Udta Bengaluru’ happen as he vowed that he will not allow the drug menace to grow in the city.

The Home Minister said he had given a deadline of six months to the Dakshina Kannada district authorities to control drug peddling.

”There was a movie ’Udta Punjab’ meaning Punjab is flying. There is apprehension that Bengaluru will also become ’Udta Bengaluru’. We will never let this happen,” Parameshwara said in the Karnataka assembly.

The discussion came up when Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy alleged that many resorts in Gangavati and Anegundi in Koppal district had become a hub of illegal activities such as drugs, prostitution and gambling.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. bengaluru
  2. Karnataka Home Minister
  3. drugs
first published:July 12, 2023, 23:25 IST
last updated:July 12, 2023, 23:25 IST