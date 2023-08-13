CHANGE LANGUAGE
Worker Stuck in 70-ft Deep Borewell in Punjab's Jalandhar, Rescue Ops Underway
Worker Stuck in 70-ft Deep Borewell in Punjab's Jalandhar, Rescue Ops Underway

Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 13:43 IST

Jalandhar, India

The borewell was dug up for erecting a pillar as part of the Delhi-Katra expressway project. (Representative File: Shutterstock)

Officials said a rescue operation by the district administration and National Disaster Response Force was underway

A worker got stuck in a 70 feet-deep borewell after sand fell on him in Punjab’s Jalandhar district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening near Kartarpur when Suresh along with another worker was in the borewell to free some part of the boring machine, which had got stuck underneath.

Though the other worker came out, Suresh got stuck after sand fell on him, they said.

A rescue operation by the district administration and National Disaster Response Force was underway, they said.

The borewell was dug up for erecting a pillar as part of the Delhi-Katra expressway project.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
