CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » Workplace Harassment, Rape Complaints to Maha Women Commission See 140% Jump in 5 Years: RTI
1-MIN READ

Workplace Harassment, Rape Complaints to Maha Women Commission See 140% Jump in 5 Years: RTI

Reported By: Mayuresh Ganapatye

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

News18.com

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 14:25 IST

Mumbai, India

RTI activist Jeetendra Ghadge said it is essential that the women commission provides justice to the complainants rather than indulging in petty politics. (Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

RTI activist Jeetendra Ghadge said it is essential that the women commission provides justice to the complainants rather than indulging in petty politics. (Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

The information discloses a changing pattern in the nature of crimes against women. There has been a 139% increase in workplace harassment cases and 217% rise in complaints related to social atrocities and rape from 2017-18 to 2022-23

A Right to Information (RTI) query has revealed that women’s complaints related to crime has increased by 140% in the last five years. Data by the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) shows pending action on 6,659 complaints in 2017-18, which increased to 16,012 in 2022-23.

The information also discloses a changing pattern in the nature of crimes against women. There has been a 139% increase in workplace harassment of women, with 396 cases in 2017-18 rising to 950 cases in 2022-23. However, there is a positive note as no dowry death complaints have been recorded in the last four years, whereas 35 such complaints were pending in 2017-18.

The data further highlights a substantial increase of 217% in complaints related to social atrocities and rape. The number of pending cases for action in 2017-18 was 1,405, whereas it had more than tripled to 4,462 in 2022-23.

The commission gave no response to the query of Mumbai-based RTI activist Jeetendra Ghadge regarding action against celebrities and public figures who have been given notice by the MSCW for using derogative remarks against women on public platforms or social media.

According to Ghadge from The Young Whistleblowers Foundation, “The info clearly indicates a change in the pattern of crimes against women. However, the Commission withheld info regarding the number of cases in which women have received justice, assistance, or help. It is essential that the women commission focuses on providing justice to the complainants rather than indulging in petty politics as the number of complaints is piling up.”

top videos

    The increasing number of complaints is a matter of concern and requires the government to take effective measures to curb such crimes against women.

    The women commission needs to work in collaboration with law enforcement agencies to ensure swift action and justice for the victims of these crimes.

    About the Author
    Mayuresh Ganapatye
    Mayuresh Ganapatye, News Editor at News18.com, writes on politics and civic issues, as well as human interests stories. He has been covering Maharasht...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Rape cases in India
    2. Right to Information
    3. Workplace harassment
    first published:May 18, 2023, 14:25 IST
    last updated:May 18, 2023, 14:25 IST