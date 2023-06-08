'World is Watching Us': Jaishankar Calls Out Rahul Gandhi For His 'Habit of Criticising India Abroad'

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke his heart out on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that Gandhi has a “habit of criticising India abroad" and that this is not in the interest of the country.

Speaking to reporters, Jaishankar said, “Rahul Gandhi has a habit of criticising India abroad. I don’t think taking national politics out of the country is in national interest."

Jaishankar also referred to Gandhi’s recent remarks made at an event in the States and said, “the world is watching us".

What had Rahul Gandhi said?

This comes after Gandhi, in his ongoing US visit, made several comments against PM Modi and said that there are people in India who think they know more than God and that the prime minister is “one such specimen.”

If you sat Modiji with God, he will explain to God how the universe works and God will get confused about what have I created," Rahul Gandhi had said.

Not the first time Jaishankar has responded

Just this week, Jaishankar had took up this issue and reminded Gandhi that it is important to remember that are sometimes things bigger than politics when you step out of the country.

Jaishankar, without naming Rahul Gandhi, gave out a subtle message and asked on Saturday to “watch" him when he goes back on how to “counter" someone. Jaishankar interacting with the Indian diaspora during his visit to Cape Town to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

“I may differ strongly with someone but how I counter it … I would like to go back at home and do it. And watch me when I get back," Jaishankar said.

With agency inputs