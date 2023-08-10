World Lion Day: Lucknow Zoo Awaits New Lion Arrival After Demise of Resident Prithvi

World Lion Day: An Asiatic lion will be relocated to the Lucknow Zoo from the Shri Venkateshwar Zoological Park in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, as part of the wildlife exchange program.

This decision follows the recent passing of Prithvi, a lion that had resided at the Lucknow Zoo since 2015.

The Lucknow Zoo authorities have already obtained a no objection certificate (NOC) from Tirupati, and they are now awaiting final approvals from the Central Zoo Authority.

Meanwhile, an awareness rally was taken out on Wednesday on the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden premises as part of two-day celebrations of World Lion Day to be observed on Thursday.

One of the experts taking part in the rally was dressed up in a lion costume and spoke to the visitors about the lion’s way of life in the jungle and its importance in the food chain.