World Lion Day: Lucknow Zoo Awaits New Lion Arrival After Demise of Resident Prithvi
1-MIN READ

World Lion Day: Lucknow Zoo Awaits New Lion Arrival After Demise of Resident Prithvi

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 11:44 IST

Lucknow, India

The Lucknow Zoo authorities have already obtained a no objection certificate (NOC) from Tirupati. (Representative Image)

The Lucknow Zoo authorities have already obtained a no objection certificate (NOC) from Tirupati. (Representative Image)

World Lion Day: This decision follows the recent passing of Prithvi, a lion that had resided at the Lucknow Zoo since 2015.

World Lion Day: An Asiatic lion will be relocated to the Lucknow Zoo from the Shri Venkateshwar Zoological Park in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, as part of the wildlife exchange program.

This decision follows the recent passing of Prithvi, a lion that had resided at the Lucknow Zoo since 2015.

The Lucknow Zoo authorities have already obtained a no objection certificate (NOC) from Tirupati, and they are now awaiting final approvals from the Central Zoo Authority.

Meanwhile, an awareness rally was taken out on Wednesday on the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden premises as part of two-day celebrations of World Lion Day to be observed on Thursday.

One of the experts taking part in the rally was dressed up in a lion costume and spoke to the visitors about the lion’s way of life in the jungle and its importance in the food chain.

first published:August 10, 2023, 11:42 IST
last updated:August 10, 2023, 11:44 IST