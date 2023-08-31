World Sanskrit Day: PM Modi Asks People to Post One Sentence in the Ancient Language on Social Media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to share a sentence in Sanskrit on social media on the occasion of World Sanskrit Day on Thursday (August 31), in an effort to promote Indian languages and traditions on a global stage. The enthusiasm both at home and outside India has ensured that such initiatives by the prime minister are successful raise awareness.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Modi said: “Greetings on World Sanskrit Day. I laud all those who are passionate about it. India has a very special relation with Sanskrit. To celebrate this great language, I urge you all to share one sentence in Sanskrit. In the post below, I will also share a sentence. Don’t forget to use #CelebratingSanskrit."

Once the PM shared his request, there were multiple social media posts sharing interesting quotes and insights for the unique initiative. This is one among a series of efforts made by PM Modi to promote Sanskrit. For example, in a recent episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, he spoke about Sanskrit saying it was one of the oldest languages in the world and called it the “mother of many modern languages".

In the 80th episode of his popular radio programme, Modi had highlighted the inspiring work being done by people across the world in promoting Sanskrit. Similarly, in the 47th episode, too, he had spoken about the ancient language and talked of the wealth of knowledge it contained via Indian texts.

विश्वसंस्कृतदिवसे मम शुभकामनाः। अहं सर्वान् अभिनन्दामि ये एतदर्थं भावुकाः सन्ति। संस्कृतेन सह भारतस्य संबन्धः विशिष्टः।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2023

In response to his post on X, many posted their own sentences from ministers to people from all walks of life.

The initiative got a good response from educational institutions as well.

It's a special greeting to All Sanskrit people, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi greeted us on the occasion of #WorldSanskritDay जयतु संस्कृतम् जयतु भारतम् #CelebratingSanskrit https://t.co/U2isy7WJQi — National Sanskrit University, Tirupati (@NSUTirupati) August 31, 2023

A wide variety of responses were shared by people, who expressed their feelings about India, the PM and a plethora of other topics.

Indeed Sir, India has a very special relation with sanskrit. Sanskrit language is the oldest language of the world and we are proud of it. You have used Sanskrit language time to time in your speeches and putting efforts to spread it well. भवतः नेतृत्वं प्राप्य वयं धन्याः स्मः… — Nishant🇮🇳 (@iNishant4) August 31, 2023

मोदी एव आगमिष्यति— Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) August 31, 2023

तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय…🙏🙏🙏 Spanish is my mother tongue, but I love sanskrit and Hindi.— Laura Valdivia (@Laura_on_string) August 31, 2023

Greetings 😊.Thai also adopts many words from Sanskrit @narendramodi https://t.co/OJ42y7rNsm — Zmy Threewattana (@zmythreewattana) August 31, 2023

A number of foreigners also responded to his post on X.