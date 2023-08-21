World's 1st Palm Leaf Manuscript Museum In Thiruvananthapuram Is Gateway To Travancore Kingdom

In the heart of Kerala’s capital, Thiruvananthapuram, the recently opened Palm Leaf Manuscript Museum has infused a fresh vitality into the cultural and academic milieu of the state. Within its walls, a diverse trove of stories, both obscure and celebrated, from the bygone Travancore kingdom, graces the space. Notably, the kingdom holds the distinction of being the first in Asia to thwart a European power on Indian soil.

Billed as the world’s first museum dedicated to palm-leaf manuscripts, this institution stands as a repository of captivating information shedding light on the administrative, socio-cultural and economic aspects of Travancore. Spanning over 650 years until the late 19th century, the museum houses a collection that includes documentation of Kochi’s territories in the central region of the state, as well as the northern expanse of Malabar.

In addition to enhancing the cultural landscape of the state, the Palm Leaf Manuscript Museum also functions as a vital resource for historical and cultural research, catering to both academic and non-academic scholars. Noteworthy among the manuscripts preserved are accounts of the historic Battle of Colachel, where the courageous Travancore king Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma (1729-58) triumphed over the Dutch East India Company at Colachel, situated 20 km northwest of present-day Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

The 1741 triumph signalled the halt of Dutch expansion in India and positioned Travancore, under Marthanda Varma’s leadership, as the first Asian state to effectively counter the expansionist goals of European power. The museum now hosts 187 manuscripts, unveiling a wealth of narratives derived solely from primary sources documents intricately inscribed on treated palm leaves and discreetly preserved in archival corners.

The museum comprises eight distinct galleries, each representing a unique facet: Writing through the Ages, Land and Society, Administration and Governance, Conflict and Harmony, Education and Healthcare, Economic Endeavors, Artistic Expressions, and Mathilakam Chronicles.

Once a military base for the Nair Brigade of the historical Travancore Kingdom’s army, the site later evolved into the Central Jail. In 1962, it became part of the State Archives Department.