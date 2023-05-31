Wrestlers Protest Updates: Athletes Return Without Immersing Medals; UWW Condemns Detention, Threatens to Ban WFI

The wrestlers returned on Tuesday without immersing their medals in the Ganges in Haridwar after some Khap and political leaders managed to convice them not to take such an extreme step. The day, however, was not devoid of any drama.

Some of India’s best wrestlers, accompanied by hundreds of supporters, gathered here on the banks of the Ganga, threatening to immerse their World and Olympic medals in the holy river but refrained after being convinced by Khap and farmer leaders who sought five days to address their grievances.

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat arrived at Har ki Pauri to protest the inaction against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has allegedly sexually harassed several women grapplers.

Sakshi, Vinesh and her cousin Sangeeta were seen sobbing as their husbands tried to console them, even as scores of their supporters formed a cordon around them. The wrestlers stood for about 20 minutes in silence after reaching Har ki Pauri. They then sat on the banks of the river holding their medals and looking distressed.

UWW Condemns Detention of Wrestlers

The United World Wrestling (UWW) on Tuesday condemned the detention of India’s top wrestlers during their protest in Jantar Mantar and threatened to suspend the national federation WFI if it fails to hold its election within the stipulated time. The world body said it has been keeping an eye on the protest by the wrestlers against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing several women.

“For several months, United World Wrestling has followed with great concern the situation in India where wrestlers are protesting over allegations of abuse and harassment by the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)," UWW said in a statement. “It has taken due note that the WFI President has been put aside at an early stage and is currently not in charge." Unprecedented scenes of police dragging Olympic and world championships medallists, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat, were witnessed when the wrestlers and their supporters breached the security cordon during their march towards the new Parliament building for the planned women’s ‘Mahapanchayat’ on Sunday.

After 45 mins, Wrestlers Returned Without Immersing Medals

However, after spending an hour and 45 minutes, they returned after several khap and political leaders urged them not to take such an extreme step. As the deadline for the immersion of the medals drew closer, senior farmer leaders Sham Singh Malik and Naresh Tikait sought five days’ time from the grapplers to resolve the issue.

Country Stupefied, PM Should Shed Arrogance: Kejrwial

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the whole country was “stupefied" by the wrestlers’ plan to immerse their medals in the Ganga and the “prime minister should shed arrogance". The wrestlers had announced they would immerse their medals in the river in Haridwar as a mark of protest to demand action against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they alleged sexually harassed women grapplers.

But the wrestlers did not carry out the threat after farmer leaders sought five days’ time from them to resolve the issue. Tweeting a video of the wrestlers assembled at the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar crying, Kejriwal tweeted, “The whole country is stupefied. There are tears in the eyes of the whole country. Now the prime minister should shed arrogance." Police had last month registered two FIRs against Singh but he has not been arrested so far.

Anil Kumble Dismayed by Manhandling of Wrestlers

The legendary Anil Kumble on Tuesday said he is “dismayed" by the treatment meted out to the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar where they were manhandled and detained by police for trying to march towards the new Parliament building and hold a ‘Mahila Mahapanchayat’.

Unprecedented scenes of police dragging Olympic and world championships medallists, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, were witnessed on Sunday when the wrestlers and their supporters breached the security cordon during their march to protest the inaction against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

The wrestlers had called for a ‘Mahila Mahapanchayat’ at the new Parliament building at a time when it was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Abhishek Slams Centre, Calls it ‘shining Example’ of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee Tuesday termed the women wrestlers reaching Haridwar to immerse their medals in the Ganga a “shameful moment for the country" and mocked the BJP government at the Centre for its programme to empower the girl child. If the BJP government returns to power in 2024 then the future of the country’s people and their aspirations will also be drowned in the Ganga, he said at a rally here.

His remarks came in the backdrop of the country’s top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, along with hundreds of their supporters, reaching Har ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar to immerse their medals in the Ganga as a mark of protest against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.