'Shilajit Ki Roti Khata Tha Roz?' WFI Chief Brij Bhushan on Allegations of Sexual Assault on '1,000 Children'

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by India’s top wrestlers, has responded to the allegations with a controversial statement, asking if he was eating “rotis with Shilajit".

In a TV interview, Brij Bhushan Singh said, “they first claimed that I sexually abused 100 children, then they said 1,000 children. Was I eating Shilajit rotis every day?"

“Pehle kehte the 100 baccho ke saath hua, ab kehte hain 1,000 baccho ke saath hua. Kya main Shilajit ki roti khata tha roz?"WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said during an interview with ABP News.

Country’s top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting since April 23, demanding criminal action against Singh for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven wrestlers including a minor.

An FIR has also been filed against the BJP MP.

Politicians such as Congress party’s Priyanka Gandhi, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, Delhi government ministers Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bhardwaj have visited the protest site to extend their support to the athletes in the last few days.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had also earlier said if the report in the case finds him guilty then he should be hanged. Brij Bhushan: If the report comes and I am found guilty, hang me. From the past four months, no activity is taking place, children are not able to participate. Don’t play with their future," Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday said he is ready for “any kind of investigation" but won’t resign from his post as it would mean he has accepted the charges against him.

On Friday night, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh. While the first FIR pertained to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the POCSO Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.

(With inputs from agencies)

