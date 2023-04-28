Wrestlers' Plea in Supreme Court Today | Updates

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea by the protesting wrestlers against the alleged sexual harassment by Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Decorated wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik are the three central characters in the renewed protests against the WFI president. The protesters had moved the top court for an urgent hearing into their request seeking a case against Singh.

The Supreme Court had earlier sought a response from Delhi Police after the wrestlers’ alleged that no case was registered on their charges. “There are serious allegations made in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India in international games about sexual harassment meted out to them. The matter requires consideration by this court," said a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

The Indian Olympic Association is yet to complete its probe into the allegations, while the government-formed oversight panel’s findings have not been made public as yet.

Frustrated with the three-month long wait, the peeved wrestlers returned to Jantar Mantar to resume their agitation on April 23, and also approached the Supreme Court, demanding arrest of the WFI boss.



• IOA president PT Usha came down heavily on the protesters and said the grapplers lacked discipline as they hit the streets. “Our feeling is that for sexual harassment complaints, IOA has a committee and athletes’ commission. Instead of going to the street (again), they should have come to us, but they have not at all come to IOA," Usha told reporters after the sports body’s executive committee meeting.

