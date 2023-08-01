Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Delhi Court Order On POCSO Case On Sept 6, Minor's Statement Recorded

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its order on accepting the Delhi police’s recommendation of cancellation of the POSCO case against the BJP parliamentarian and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment.

The court reserved its order after it recorded the statement of the minor. It will be pronounced on September 6.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case against the former WFI chief is based on a now-withdrawn complaint by a minor wrestler and her father.

On July 15, Delhi police said no corroborative evidence was found against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Singh in the case filed against him under POSCO Act.

The police’s 552-page cancellation report filed in the court cites statements from a minor wrestler, her father, Singh, and other witnesses. A cancellation report is filed in cases when no corroborative evidence is found. The court will hear the matter next on July 4.

The minor was among the women athletes who levelled sexual harassment charges against Singh, who headed WFI for 12 years. Her father, the complainant in the POCSO Act case, withdrew the allegations and recorded a fresh statement before a magistrate.