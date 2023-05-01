Wrestlers vs WFI Updates: Brij Bhushan 'Ready to Resign' if Protests Called Off; Punia Prioritises Justice Over Asian Games Medal

The protests against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment allegations, and the protest by a section of top wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, have entered the ninth day on Monday since they resumed their stir in New Delhi. The police have stated that complainants have been asked to record their statements soon so that further investigation in the case can be carried out.

Following a Supreme Court direction, the Delhi Police on Sunday provided security to the female wrestlers including a minor who filed complaints of sexual harassment against Singh.

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused Congress leader Deepender Hooda and wrestler Bajrang Punia of hatching a conspiracy against him, a charge dismissed by protesting wrestlers.

Here are the latest updates on the Wrestlers vs WFI protests:

Officials stated on Sunday, in response to a directive from the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police provided security to the female wrestlers, including a minor, who had filed complaints of sexual harassment against Singh. The complainants have been asked to record their statements soon so that further investigation can be carried out in the case.

Singh, who has been booked for alleged sexual exploitation of women wrestlers and has vowed to fight the charges, has alleged that opposition parties were “tutoring" the players. Singh, who is also a BJP MP also praised former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav for not associating himself with the protest, stating that the Samajwadi Party chief was “standing with the truth".

Singh, who has till now remained defiant about not quitting his post, said that he was ready to resign if it would make the protesters go back home. “If they go back and sleep peacefully after my resignation, I am ready to do so.”

Singh has alleged that Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist grappler Bajrang Punia was also involved in the conspiracy against him and said he has a audio clip to prove the truth. Singh said, “this whole conspiracy was hatched by Congress leader Deepender Hooda and wrestler Bajrang Punia. We have an audio (clip) to prove this. When the time comes, it will be handed over to the Delhi Police.”

Regarding the ongoing protests, the WFI president alleged that the wrestlers want to take over the WFI and that only one family, the Phogats, is behind the protest. Wrestler Bajrang Punia refuted the charge and said, “If you have to be in WFI, then you have to be a member of a state association. We don’t want control of WFI. His son is the president of the UP Association, and the secretary is his son’s brother-in-law. His son-in-law is also a member of a state association. He is accusing us of ‘parivaarwad’ (nepotism) while it is happening in his case."

Singh further said, “you don’t get justice from Jantar Mantar. If you want justice, you have to go to the Police, Court. They never did that until now. We will accept whatever the court decides…"

Meanwhile, Bajrang Punia said the ongoing protest is more important than the upcoming Asian Games. “We want to play. It’s not as if we don’t want to go to the Asian Games. But I believe that gaining justice for the daughters of this country is far more important than an Asian medal," he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The wrestlers have expressed their readiness for a long fight and affirmed their faith in the Supreme Court. Regarding the possibility of ending the protest if Brij Bhushan is arrested, Punia stated, “If he is arrested, we will discuss it with our Khap leaders.. others who are with us and act according to what is decided by them on the agitation." The wrestlers also criticised the media for giving a platform to Singh and urged them not to do so until he is cleared by the courts. Punia highlighted Singh’s criminal record and questioned his credibility to question medal-winning athletes.

Vinesh Phogat dismissed Singh’s allegation that they are involved in politics, calling it unfounded. She stated, “We are not involved in any politics. We speak directly from the heart, and that is why so many people are sitting here in our support."

The Double World Championship medallist criticized Singh’s continued media presence and questioned why he was given a platform. “That man is still saying things with a smile on his face. His ego is bigger than the Ravana (in epic Ramayana)," she said. She added, “If he comes out clean in the Supreme Court’s order, you guys can garland him… He has exploited women athletes, and he is being felicitated. I request that you do not give him that platform."

On Friday, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh based on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers. The first FIR pertained to allegations made by a minor wrestler and was registered under the POCSO Act. The second FIR was related to outraging modesty.

Singh commented on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s participation in the wrestlers’ protest, stating, “She does not know the facts. Deepender Hooda, the architect of this conspiracy, brought her to the protest site." He further added, “The day she comes to know the truth or the day the investigation report comes out, she will realize that she should not have gone to the protest site. I openly challenge them to fight against me from Kaiserganj, Gonda, Shravasti, or any Lok Sabha seat in the area. The result will clear all misunderstandings."

The BJP MP claimed that “a big industrialist is responsible for the conspiracy against me.” Asked to name the industrialist, he told PTI, “If I do so, he will get me killed.”

BJP MP further stated, “Don’t drag the party (BJP) into this. These allegations are levelled against me as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India and not as a BJP MP." The MP further added, “I have to prove my innocence… If the party asks me to resign, I will do so immediately."

Rajya Sabha MP and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, who is representing the wrestlers in the Supreme Court, said they are facing the predicament of a defiant accused and “no arrests", and wondered whether there is a “pliant investigation" into the matter. In a tweet, he said: “Protesting Wrestlers Predicament: A minor, 6 others traumatised, a defiant accused, a silent PMO, no arrests. A pliant investigation?"

The ongoing protest is happening during a critical time when wrestlers would typically be in the middle of their preparations for the Asian Games. The event is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China in September of this year. Two of India’s three wrestling medallists from the last Asian Games, Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat, both of whom won gold in 2018, are currently camped out at Jantar Mantar in the Indian capital. Additionally, 2016 Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik and other wrestlers are also participating in the protest. Due to the current suspension of WFI, it is uncertain who will represent Indian wrestling at the Asiad.

(With inputs from agencies)

