Wrestler Protest Updates: More Cops Deployed, Barricades Set Up After Late-night Scuffle Between Protesting Wrestlers, Personnel

Sufficient security measures have been implemented around Jantar Mantar in Delhi, following an alleged altercation between protesting wrestlers and a group of police officers at the protest location on Wednesday night.

According to sources, heavy police force has been deployed at the site and the whole area has been barricaded.

Let’s look at some of the updates in the case

-Wrestlers Write to Home Ministry Demanding Action Against Cops

The wrestlers protesting here at Jantar Mantar have written to Union Home Ministry seeking an strict action against officials responsible for the alleged manhandling of grapplers at the protest site on Wednesday night.

In the letter, they also sought permission to bring waterproof tents, beds, gym instruments, wrestling mats and sound system at the protest.

-‘Kills Us if You Want, Won’t Tolerate Disrespect’: Vinesh Phogat

Shocked and appalled by the boorish behaviour by the Delhi Police towards protesting wrestlers late Wednesday evening, Vinesh Phogat said they were not criminals and did not deserve such disrespect.

The wrestlers are sitting on protest from April 23, demanding arrest of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging that he has sexually harassed seven female grapplers, including one minor.

-Medical Check-up Against ‘Drunk’ Charge Claim

DCP Tayal further said that the wrestlers have been asked to file a complaint and the medical check-up of the policeman would be conducted on whom “drunk" allegations were raised.

“We have told the wrestlers to give complaint on their grievances and will take appropriate action…medical check-up of the Policeman on whom they’ve raised allegations, being conducted…," the DCP said.

Wrestlers have alleged that drunk Delhi Police personnel manhandled them when they wanted to bring in mattresses to sleep at night after daylong rain.

-Delhi Police’s Version on Scuffle

Delhi Police on Thursday said that the supporters of wrestlers became aggressive after they were stopped from taking folding beds at the protest site which they were not allowed, leading to the chaos.

“Folding beds were brought to the protest site in Jantar Mantar. Since there was no permission, we didn’t allow it, so some of the supporters of the protesting wrestlers tried to take out the beds from the truck and this led to an altercation," DCP Pranav Tayal said.

-MP Deepender Hooda Detained, Swati Maliwal ‘Arrested’

Cops detained Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda while chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal was arrested after they reached the spot to support the wrestlers. Around 15 others have also been detained in a bus.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has been arrested by Delhi Police - Tweeted by DCW Office pic.twitter.com/4c04UfkU0T— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 3, 2023

Some people were raising slogans of ‘jai jawan jai kisan’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’.

-AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj Also Reached Spot

AAP minister Saurabh Bhardwaj was also among those, who had reached the site to show his support to the top wrestlers of the country, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat among others, who are protesting here since April 23 against the chief of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges.

-Late-night Scuffle Between Protesting Wrestler, Cops

A scuffle had allegedly broken out between the protesting wrestlers and some police personnel at the Jantar Mantar here, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters.

The wrestlers have alleged that they were manhandled by the police personnel.

Four people, including Congress leader Deepender Hooda and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti, were detained following the incident, police said.

#WATCH | Delhi: A scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/gzPJiPYuUU— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

-AAP Decided to Provide Cots to Protesting Wrestlers

In view of the unusual rains in the capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will provide cots to wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar to demand the arrest of the wrestling federation chief over sexual harassment charges.

Rains lashed the national capital on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting vehicular movement on key roads.

-Video Showed Protestors Accusing Cops of Manhandling

In a video being circulated on social media platforms, some protesters can be heard accusing a police personnel of attacking two wrestlers under the influence of alcohol. The accused policeman is seen sitting in the video, while the protesters allege that his colleagues were mute spectators.

