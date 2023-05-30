Wrestlers Protest News LIVE: Protesting Athletes to 'Throw' Medals in Haridwar Today, Announce Fast Unto Death at India Gate

Live now
Curated By: Abhro Banerjee
Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 13:59 IST
New Delhi, India
Wrestlers Protest News LIVE: The protest over alleged sexual harassment by WFI chief (Wrestling Federation of India) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is blowing out of proportion. The protesting wrestlers on Tuesday said that they will throw their medals in river Ganga in Haridwar at 6 pm on Tuesday.
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were earlier booked (now cleared) for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty on Sunday after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building as it was Read More
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by India’s top wrestlers, few weeks back responded to the allegations with a controversial statement, asking if he was eating “rotis with Shilajit”.
In a TV interview, Brij Bhushan Singh said, “they first claimed that I sexually abused 100 children, then they said 1,000 children. Was I eating Shilajit rotis every day?”
“Pehle kehte the 100 baccho ke saath hua, ab kehte hain 1,000 baccho ke saath hua. Kya main Shilajit ki roti khata tha roz?”WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said during an interview with ABP News.
Country’s top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting since April 23, demanding criminal action against Singh for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven wrestlers including a minor. READ HERE
The letter tweeted by Bajrang Punia on Tuesday, in which wrestlers have given an ultimatum that they would throw their medals in Ganga in Hardiwar today, also states that the athletes would now go on a fast till death at Delhi’s India Gate.
“…we will sit on fast unto death at India Gate. India Gate is the place of those martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country,” the letter in Hindi reads.
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty on Sunday after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated. Soon after, the Delhi Police cleared the site of their over-month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and said they will not be allowed to return there.
After Sunday’s scuffle at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal on Monday wrote to the Commissioner of Police, demanding the arrest of BJP MP and chief of Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and action against personnel who detained the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.
She also demanded the immediate release of the female wrestlers and their families by the Delhi Police.
In the letter addressed to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, Maliwal said she was deeply pained to note that Delhi Police has manhandled female wrestlers and their families protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar and forcefully detained them today.
A war of words broke out between wrestler Bajrang Punia and former Kerala director general of police (DGP) NC Asthana on Monday after the latter alleged that, if required, the cops can resort to “firing bullets” on the protesting grapplers.
“Will even shoot if necessary. But not because you asked for it. Currently, they have just been dragged and thrown away like a sack of garbage. Article 129 gives the police the right to shoot. Under proper circumstances, that wish will also be fulfilled too. But to know that it is necessary to be educated. See you again at the postmortem table!” Asthana wrote in Hindi while retweeting a news report.
Responding to the former cop’s tweet, Punia said he was ready to take bullets in his chest. “This IPS officer is talking about shooting us. Brother is standing in front, tell me where to come to get shot… I swear that I will not show my back, I will take your bullet on my chest. This is what has remained, now it is right to do with us,” Punia said in a tweet in Hindi.
With the Delhi Police under fire for their strong-arm tactics while detaining the protesting wrestlers, Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia on Sunday shared a morphed photograph of the detained wrestlers, claiming the “IT cell is spreading this”.
The allegedly morphed photograph shows Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat, a prominent leader of the protesting wrestlers, and her sister Sangeeta Phogat smiling after being detained and taken away by the police.
“The IT Cell people are spreading this morphed photograph. We will like to make it clear that a complaint will be lodged against all those posting this fake photograph,” Bajrang said in a tweet on Sunday. The post was retweeted by Vinesh and other protesting wrestlers.
READ HERE TO KNOW ABOUT SIMPLE WAYS TO IDENTIFY A MORPHED IMAGE
Activists of CPI(M) students’ wing SFI on Monday held protest rallies in different parts of the Kolkata in protest against the Delhi police action against wrestlers, including women wrestlers, at the national capital a day before.
The leftist Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) also held a protest on the issue before the Raj Bhavan during the day.
In north Kolkata’s College Street area, around activists of SFI, Presidency University unit, formed a human chain on the road before the campus obstructing movement of vehicular traffic on the arterial road for around 30 minutes, a police official said.
SFI unit President Anandarupa Dhar said “we are here to protest the brutal police action against wrestlers, including the likes of Olympic medallists Punia, Sakshi and Asian Games gold winner Vinesh, during a democratic rally in the national capital. They were only demanding the arrest of outgoing Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Singh” on charge of sexually harassing several women wrestlers.
After Delhi police action against protesting wrestlers as they marched towards the new Parliament building on Sunday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said they were not touched till the protest was confined to the designated spot at Jantar Mantar.
Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik and several others were detained by Delhi police on Sunday when they attempted to move towards the new Parliament building for a women’s ‘Mahapanchayat’.
The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing women grapplers, were detained and later let off on Sunday. Later, however, an FIR was registered against the protesting wrestlers for allegedly ignoring police warning that creating ruckus during the opening of the new Parliament building would “harm national prestige” and will not be tolerated, officials had said.
Addressing a press conference on Monday, Thakur said an FIR had already been registered on the allegations of the wrestlers as directed by the Supreme Court. “No one stopped them from holding protests at a place allotted to them [by authorities]. No one stopped them when they organised a candle march at that designated place,” he said.
Sakhshee Malik congratulated MS Dhoni on the IPL win. Taking to Twitter, she said: “Congratulations MS Dhoni ji and CSK. We are happy that at least some sportspersons are getting respect and love they deserve. For us, the fight for justice is still on…”
Congratulations MS Dhoni ji and CSK. We are happy that at least some sportspersons are getting respect and love they deserve. For us, the fight for justice is still on 😊
— Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) May 30, 2023
Wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have given an ultimatum and said they will throw their medals in Ganga in Haridwar at 6 pm today.
“We will throw our medals in river Ganga in Haridwar today at 6pm,” said Wrestlers protesting against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations.
“We will throw our medals in river Ganga in Haridwar today at 6pm,” say #Wrestlers who are protesting against WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations pic.twitter.com/Mj7mDsZYDn
— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023
An alleged morphed photograph showing Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat, a prominent leader of the protesting wrestlers, and her sister Sangeeta Phogat smiling after being detained and taken away by the police.
Reacting to the morphed photo as it went viral, Sakshee Malikkh said on Monday, “Those who are doing this have no shame at all. How does God create such people? Pasting smiles on the faces of girls who are disturbed…I don’t think they even have a heart. They are trying to defame us.”
BJP leader and Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt on Monday said politics has crept into the grapplers’ agitation and the protesters are allowing political parties to fire from their shoulder. Dutt also said the wrestlers should not have marched towards the new parliament building.
“Players have been used. They are allowing political parties to fire from their shoulder. You saw a big example of this during the inauguration of the new Parliament building “Everyone knows protocols that are involved when top dignitaries like the President or the Prime Minister are present. Wrestlers were pushed to go there, which is sad. The Opposition was behind their march,” Dutt told reporters here at an event. He said that the inauguration was already boycotted by many of the opposition parties, which then further used wrestlers’ protest to their ends. “They tried to tarnish the image of the country.”
(via PTI)
On Sunday’s protest, wrestlers’ detention and an FIR against them, Olympian Sakshee Malikkh said, “The situation yesterday was bad. We wanted to march peacefully but they didn’t let us do that. There was barricading right from Jantar Mantar. They started pushing us back and detained us…They dragged us to buses. We didn’t riot, we didn’t damage any public property…”
Delhi Police on Monday said if the wrestlers give an application for sit-in protest again in future, they will be permitted for the same at a suitable place other than Jantar Mantar.
“We provided all possible facilities to the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar for the past 38 days. But yesterday they violated the law despite all requests made to them…They were detained and released by the evening,” said Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi.
“If the wrestlers give an application for sit-in protest again in future, they will be permitted for the same at a suitable place other than Jantar Mantar,” she added.
India’s top wrestlers including Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, among others, were booked for rioting on Sunday and other charges following a scuffle with security personnel after they were stopped from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated.
The Delhi Police also cleared the site of wrestlers’ over-month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar where they were protesting against BJP Member of Parliament (MP) and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment, including that of a minor. Police said the wrestlers will not be allowed to return to the protest site at Jantar Mantar in the national capital now.
Elaborate security measures had been made after the wrestlers’ call for a women’s ‘Mahapanchayat’ outside the Parliament for which they did not have permission. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the dharna site at Jantar Mantar, barely three kilometres from the new Parliament building that was inaugurated by the prime minister, as protesters and police personnel shoved and pushed each other when the Phogat sisters, Sakshi Malik and others tried to breach the barricades.
Immediately after the wrestlers and other protesters were pushed into buses and taken to different locations, the police personnel began clearing the protest site by removing cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the wrestlers. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak claimed the protesters ignored repeated requests and warnings and “wrestled” with police personnel who tried to stop them.