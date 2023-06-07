Wrestlers vs WFI Protest: In Late-Night Tweet, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Invites Athletes for 'Discussion'

The protesting wrestlers have been invited by the government for the second time days after they met Home Minister Amit Shah. Country’s top athletes have been protesting against alleged sexual misconduct by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

In a tweet post-midnight on Tuesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the government was “willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues". “I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same," he tweeted.

The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues.I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same. — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 6, 2023

The wrestlers have been agitating against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, and demanded his arrest. Some women wrestlers have accused him of sexually harassing them, charges he has denied.

Let’s Look at Some Updates in The Case:

Delhi Police Recorded Statements of Singh’s Associates

Earlier, the Delhi Police recorded the statements of Singh’s associates and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda as part of the investigation, officials said.

Harassed Minor Recorded Fresh Complaint

They also said a minor complainant whose statement was the basis of a case registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.

‘We Have Not Withdrawn Support to Wrestlers’: Rakesh Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday insisted that they have not withdrawn their support to the wrestlers and they have postponed the June 9 demonstration against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh only on the request of grapplers. It was reported that since farmer leaders are unhappy with the wrestlers for keeping them in dark about their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, they have decided to withdraw their support to the wrestlers.

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik had met Shah on Saturday night to apprise him of their demands. The farmer leader, however, clarified that they are still supporting the wrestlers. “Our June 9 demonstration in Delhi remains postponed at the moment. We will wait for the outcome of meeting between government officials and protesting wrestlers. We (farmers’ union) are in support of the wrestlers and will continue with our support to them," Tikait told PTI.

Anurag Thakur Assures of Fair Investigation into Wrestlers’ Allegations

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said fair investigation will be conducted into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Thakur was here to participate in the convocation of the Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education. When Asked about the ongoing protest by the wrestlers who are seeking Singh’s arrest, the minister said he had already stated that sports and sportspersons were a priority for the government.

Sibal Attacks Govt, Predicts ‘no Arrest’, ‘wishy-washy’ Chargesheet

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday attacked the government amid the wrestlers’ demand for action against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, predicting that the BJP MP would not be arrested and a “wishy-washy" chargesheet would be filed, and then he would be granted bail.

The attack by Sibal, a senior advocate who represented the protesting wrestlers in the Supreme Court, comes after a delegation of the protesting wrestlers reportedly met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here late Saturday. Wrestler Bajrang Punia was quoted as saying that the wrestlers’ delegation met Shah.