Wrestlers Vs WFI: Stir Enters Day 2 After Night at 'Footpath'; Protesters Say 'All Parties Welcome...'

A day after top wrestlers resumed their protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Delhi police has sought report from the sports ministry in regards to the status of the oversight committee.

A six-member oversight committee was formed in January this year by the sports ministry after discussions with the wrestlers over the allegations against WFI chief. The committee, headed by boxer Mary Kom, was supposed to look after day to day activities of WFI.

Protesting wrestlers, meanwhile, spent the night on footpath in their stir against Brij Bhushan. The wrestlers who had called off their protest earlier this year after assurances that a committee would probe the allegations, say that they will remain at the protest site till police file a complaint against the WFI chief.

Latest Updates in Wrestlers Vs Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Row:

-DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Reacts to Picture of Protesters Sleeping on Footpath: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal reacted to the picture of protesting wrestlers sleeping on footpath.

Taking to Twitter, Maliwal wrotw, “Those who raised the glory of the Tricolor on foreign soil, why are they being insulted like this today?"

No Support from Anyone, Says Sakshi Malik: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, who is among the protesters, said there has been no support from anyone.

“We are here since last night, there is no support from anyone. But there is hope, we are sitting to fight for justice," said Sakshi Malik.

"We are here since last night, there is no support from anyone. But there is hope, we are sitting to fight for justice," says Sakshi Malik as wrestlers protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

-Wrestlers to hold PC at 2:30 PM: Protesting wrestlers will hold a press conference in Delhi at 2:30 pm today.

-Delhi Police Seeks Report from Oversight Committee: Delhi police has sought report from the sports ministry in regards to the status of the oversight committee. A six-member oversight committee, headed by Mary Kom, was formed by the sports ministry after discussions with the wrestlers.

The committee was supposed to look after day-to-day activities of WFI.

Apart from Mary Kom, the other members of the Oversight Committee are Olympic medallist-wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former badminton player and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, former CEO of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme Rajesh Rajagopalan, and former Sports Authority of India executive director (teams) Radhica Sreeman.

-‘All Parties Welcome…’: Protesting Wrestlers in Delhi Change Stance | The protesting wrestlers, who in January had request Left leader Brinda Karat to leave the stage calling their stir an “athletes protest", have said that this time all parties are welcome to join them.

"This time, all parties are welcome to join our protest whether it is BJP, Congress, AAP or any other party…..we're not affiliated with any party…": Bajrang Punia, Olympic medalist on wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

“This time, all parties are welcome to join our protest whether it is BJP, Congress, AAP or any other party…..we’re not affiliated with any party…", Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia said on Monday.

-‘Podium to Footpath…’: Vinesh Phogat on Wrestlers’ Protest | Triple Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, who in January went public with the allegations, shared a picture through a tweet of wrestlers sleeping on a footpath.

“From podium to footpath," Phogat tweeted sharing a picture of wrestlers sleeping on a footpath.

Vinesh Phogat said they aren’t getting any response from the government despite repeated attempts. “We are going to sleep and eat here till we get justice."

-Wrestlers Resume Protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar: Top Indian wrestlers resumed their protest on Sunday over the issue of sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The Delhi Police said it has received seven complaints from them and was conducting an inquiry, even as it was issued a notice by the Delhi Commission For Women for failing to register an FIR in the matter.

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding that the government make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the allegations against the WFI chief.

