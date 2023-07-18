Yamuna Touches Taj Mahal Walls For First Time in 45 Years; Monument is Safe

The Yamuna River has reached the walls of Taj Mahal in Agra, for the first time in 45 years, breaching its low-level flood mark of 495 feet in the city.

According to a NDTV report, Yamuna touched the mark of 497.77 feet. This also led to the submergence of a garden behind the monument. The river’s water has also entered Dussehra Ghat and Itimad-ud-Daula’s tomb.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), however, has said that the UNESCO World Heritage Site is under no threat. Currently, the water level is at 499.1 feet and is expected to rise further, reports.

Further, ASI has said that although the rising water level also poses a threat to other monuments such as Mehtab Bagh, Zohra Bagh, Rambagh, etc., they are not at risk.

The water increased water level has not entered the Taj Mahal basement, reports.

Agra officials have ramped up preparations for relief in lieu of the increasing level of Yamuna river on Sunday. The roads leading to the 17th century monument were waterlogged due to the drains falling into the flooded rivers.

After inspecting the low-lying areas of the city, District Magistrate Navneet Chahal directed authorities to make proper arrangements keeping in mind the possibility of a flood-like situation, reports.

Safety arrangements have also been made in Agra’s neighbouring villages which border with the Chambal river, the report added.

Yashvardhan Srivastav, ADM (Finance and Revenue), has said that boatmen and divers are on alert and all arrangements for a flood-like situation has been made, adding that, people living in the low-lying areas have been told to be on alert.

In the last 24 hours, 1,06,473 cusec water from the Okhla barrage and 1,24,302 cusec water from Mathura’s Gokul barrage was released into the Yamuna river. This triggered the rise in the level Yamuna water in Agra, report said.

In Delhi, the Yamuna has been overflowing for the last few days owing to the breach of the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The river broke its all time record and touched the mark of 207.55 metres last week, submerging several parts of Delhi in its water.