IAF Personnel Killings Case: Yasin Malik To Appear In SC Today For Hearing

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik will appear in Supreme Court on Wednesday to argue against the CBI in the IAF personnel killings case.

Malik will appear against the plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday where it opposed the NIA court’s order seeking Malik to be physically present in a court in Jammu and Kashmir for a hearing.

CBI argued that Malik’s arrival and presence in Kashmir can be threatening to the law and order situation and can create unrest.

The Special NIA Court earlier issued a fresh production warrant for the physical appearance of Yasin Malik for cross-examination of witnesses in cases related to the killing of four IAF personnel and abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union home minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, in 1989.

While the IAF officers killings case is the most well-known against militant Malik, he has a total of over 60 cases against him. He is currently serving a life sentence in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in a terror funding case.