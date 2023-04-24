Yet Another 'Peeing' Incident: Drunk Man Urinates on Co-passenger on New York-Delhi Flight; Held at Airport

In yet another case, an Indian man, who was travelling from New York to Delhi on an American Airlines flight, has been apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in the national capital for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger.

The accused passenger was under the influence of liquor and he urinated on his co-passenger during an argument, news agency PTI quoted official sources as saying on Monday.

The incident took place on board the Airlines flight AA 292, and the airline had reported the matter to the Delhi airport before the flight landed. The “unruly" passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after the plane landed at the IGI Airport around 9 pm on Sunday.

Apart from this, both the passengers allegedly involved in the argument have been handed over to the Delhi police, according to the PTI report.

The victim passenger has also logged a formal complaint against the accused.

Similar incident on the same flight last month

This incident was reported just a month after a similar incident happened on the same American Airlines Flight AA 292. An Indian student had urinated on a fellow passenger on board in an inebriated state and he was taken into custody.

After the student apologised, the male victim was not inclined to report the matter to the police as it might jeopardise his career. It was nonetheless reported to Air Traffic Control (ATC) at IGI airport by the airline.

It was the crew that alerted the pilot who reported the matter to the ATC. They further notified the CISF personnel tasked with placing the accused passenger under arrest.

The Delhi police said, “We have received a complaint of Urination on co-pessanger from American airline against one person who is a student in the US. He is a resident of Defence colony in Delhi. We are taking necessary legal action."

Air-India pee gate

An almost similar incident occurred on a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26, when a man named Shankar Mishra urinated on an elderly woman in a drunken state.

A media report about the incident led to the filing of an FIR and the arrest of Mishra almost a month later. After nearly a month in jail, he was released on bail.

DGCA fined Air India Rs 30 lakh for not reporting the incident within 12 hours.

