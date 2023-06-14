Yoga Day Event, Dinner with Bidens, Meeting CEOs, Legislators: PM's Schedule for US State Visit Explained

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a high-profile and packed schedule during his upcoming state visit to the US where he would be part of at least a dozen important events and could also hold select conversations with top American CEOs as well as some prominent members of the US Congress.

This is Modi’s first state visit to the US.

PM Modi will reach New York on June 21 where he will lead an ‘International Yoga Day’ function at the UN Secretariat to mark a strong statement of India’s traditions that have been adopted by the world. He will later proceed that day to Washington where a private dinner with the Bidens is likely.

The next morning, the PM will receive an official welcome at the south lawn of the White House followed by bilateral meetings, delegation-level talks and the press statements by the leaders. The ceremonial reception and banquet for Modi will see the presence of a number of prominent guests.

The highlight of the PM’s trip will be his address to the US Congress for the second time after one in 2016. The PM may also interact with some members of the US Congress.

Another key event will be at the John F. Kennedy Centre where PM Modi will make an important speech at an event being organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). Prominent people from all walks of life, including top American CEOs, will be present at the event. PM Modi could also meet select CEOs for conversations.

A luncheon meeting with the US State department and a key diaspora event is also on the cards during the PM’s visit. The PM would hence be making various speeches during his US visit, covering various aspects and highlighting the “India success story” and how the country has grown in terms of economy, digital payment infrastructure and recovery from the Covid pandemic.

Talks on defence and tech and certain key agreements are expected during the bilateral meetings.