You Don't Get Justice From Jantar Mantar, Go to Court: WFI Chief Tells Protesting Wrestlers

WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday took a jibe on the protesting wrestlers, saying “you don’t get justice from Jantar Mantar."

Singh also claimed that only a “few families and girls" have levelled allegations against him as a fresh round of protest and a sit-in continues at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar by the country’s top wrestlers.

His comments also comes as the Delhi police lodged two FIRs was filed against him for sexual harassment charges by seven woman athletes this week.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, “you don’t get justice from Jantar Mantar. If you want justice, you have to go to the Police, Court. They never did that until now. We will accept whatever the court decides…"

“90% of the athletes & guardians of Haryana trust the Wrestling Federation of India. A few families & the girls who have levelled allegations belonged to the same ‘akhada’…The patron of that ‘akhada’ is Deepender Hooda," he added.

#WATCH | WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says, “90% of the athletes & guardians of Haryana trust the Wrestling Federation of India. A few families & the girls who have levelled allegations belonged to the same ‘akhada’…The patron of that ‘akhada’ is Deepender Hooda."… pic.twitter.com/NqzrLvghqi— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

The Delhi Police had on Friday registered two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers.

While the first FIR pertained to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the POCSO Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.

As the protest continues, various political parties, including the Congress, AAP and others, have lent their support to the protesting wrestlers.

Singh also welcomed the SC’s decisions of FIRs against him as he has faith in the law, and is ready to cooperate in the probe.

“I am not bigger than the supreme court. I welcome the judgment,” Singh had said on Friday, adding that he applauds the apex court’s decision. He said that he will assist the investigation whenever his assistance is required.

The BJP leader also clarified that he hasn’t escaped and is at his residence. “I have been abiding by the law, so I will continue to. I haven’t escaped. I’m at residence,” he said.

