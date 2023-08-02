‘You Only Remember Scams Under UPA’: MoS Stresses Growth in Telecom with 5G Rollout During BJP Rule

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has slammed then UPA government at the Centre for ruining the telecom sector, which was fraught with scams, and not focusing on the quality of service. “Under the UPA, you essentially remember scams like 2G,” he quipped.

Chandrasekhar also pointed out how the BSNL has become a liability for the exchequer. The Centre is attempting to revive the telecom PSU for which the Department of Telecom has sought a bid of Rs 33,111 crore as payment adjusted gross revenue dues of BSNL.

The minister also said international brands, which invested in India during the UPA rule, had to run away later because of lack of business.

“Around 80 of the mobile phones were imported from outside. First come first service (was provided) instead of tenders. They didn’t focus on the quality of services,” he commented.

Contrary to the UPA, the present NDA government has brought transparency and integrity in the sector, the minister stressed.

“We are the fastest growing network in the world and the largest. Foreign investment is coming rapidly in the country. All three phones that I use are ‘Made in India’. Today, mobile phones are being exported from India,” he explained.

On 5G rollout in the country, Chandrasekhar said the whole experience is different, and India has the second largest 5G network in the world, with nearly 300,000 sites set up in 10 months. “We are also having a roadmap for 6G,” he added.

Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said India has the world’s second largest 5G ecosystem, with over 3 lakh sites installed in 714 districts.

In order to speed up the 5G networks rollout in the country, the government has taken several initiatives, said Minister of State Devusinh Chauhan in Rajya Sabha last month. He said the procedure for SACFA clearance for low Power Base Transceiver Station (BTS)/ small cells i.e., Micro, Pico and Femto cells on existing street furniture/infrastructure, has been simplified.