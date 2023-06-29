Your Fever Could be Typhoid, Dengue, or Viral. Blame the Changing Weather & Look Out for These Symptoms

Come rainy season and cases of fever have started rising in the OPDs of hospitals across Delhi and NCR. While viral fever and dengue are the most common findings, typhoid and leptospirosis are also being increasingly diagnosed.

Leptospirosis is a rat-borne disease that spreads in this weather because rats come out of their burrows due to waterlogging.

Most reported symptoms include fever, runny nose, body aches, loss of appetite, fatigue, throat pain and conjunctivitis. However, symptoms vary from patient to patient.

The elderly population, children and those with comorbidities such as diabetes, heart disease or patients on immunosuppressive therapy, and steroids are at higher risk of viral fever and infections.

Doctor Speak

“In recent weeks, there has been a significant increase in the number of fever cases observed in the outpatient department (OPD),” Dr Manisha Arora, senior consultant, internal medicine, at Delhi-based Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute told News18.

“These fevers are accompanied by various symptoms, including rashes on the hands, legs, or even the entire body. Patients also experience joint pains, muscle pains, weakness, loss of appetite, pain behind the eyes and headaches.”

Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha, chief of pulmonology at Fortis Escorts in Faridabad, echoed similar observations. “Fever cases are on the rise, especially for the past two weeks as this weather is playing an important role.”

Jha said the changing weather is associated with a rise in viral infections and water-borne diseases, especially typhoid and leptospirosis.

On the basis of symptoms, the cause can majorly be differentiated.

Doctors explained that while typhoid is mainly associated with high-grade fever with or without stomach upset and poor appetite, leptospirosis is associated with high-grade fever, cough and body aches.

“Viral diseases are associated with high-grade fever, cough, throat pain and if complicated, then breathing difficulty,” Jha said, adding that “we must not forget mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria that are especially associated with rain”.

A similar trend has been observed by Dr Rajinder Kumar Singal, head of the department, internal medicine, BLK Max Super Speciality Hospital.

“Fever cases are on the rise these days due to sudden unexpected rains and weather changes. Apart from the higher incidence of typhoid fever these days, viral fever and gastroenteritis are on the rise. People with co-morbidities or on immunosuppressive therapy and steroids need to be more careful to protect themselves from infections and take care regarding what they eat and drink,” Singhal said.

The trend may not be limited to northern India. Dr Monalisa Sahu, consultant infectious diseases at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad, has also been noticing a two to three times rise in the number of cases of fever in “the last couple of weeks”.

Sahu listed similar symptoms spotted in patients in Delhi-NCR, including rashes over the hands and legs, runny nose and conjunctivitis. “Rarely, patients are also presented with fever along with swelling beside the neck.”

Viral, dengue, typhoid or something else – Top Symptoms

According to medical experts, the top symptoms are typically associated with viral fevers and other tropical fevers. “In some cases, patients are presenting with bleeding manifestations such as bleeding from the gums and subcutaneous bleeding, along with the other symptoms,” Arora from Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute explained.

“This is often seen in cases of viral haemorrhagic fever, with dengue haemorrhagic fever being the most common in the local setting,” she said.

Medical experts are also noticing some patients with fever accompanied by jaundice, pain in the abdomen, and potentially indicating leptospirosis or scrub typhus — a bacterial disease.

Fever accompanied by a runny nose and conjunctivitis is also being observed. There are also cases where patients have a fever, loose motions, vomiting, and abdominal pain, which are usually caused by typhoid and other forms of gastroenteritis – an inflammation of the lining of the stomach and intestines.

Singhal also listed several symptoms adding that loose motions could indicate gastrointestinal infection whereas chest pain and breathing difficulty are suggestive of respiratory chest infections.

What should be done?

Experts suggest that is important for healthcare providers to be aware of these patterns and symptoms in order to make accurate diagnoses and provide appropriate treatment for patients.

“Drink plenty of liquids such as water, lemon water, ORS, coconut water and soup etc to stay hydrated,” said Singal from BLK Max Super Speciality Hospital.

Doctors suggest that people should wear loose cotton clothes and stay in well-ventilated areas. They also suggest that people must refrain from popping antibiotics on self-prescription.

“Take antipyretic medicines such as paracetamol after food as per fever or as suggested by a physician,” Singhal added.

Experts warned that people must remember to seek early medical help in case the fever does not settle in a few days or in case of developing symptoms like poor oral intake, difficulty in breathing, or a confusional state.