'Your Wife’s Arrested & Your 1st Thought is Her Property?' Indrani on Peter Mukerjea | Sheena Bora Case

Indrani, the main accused in the sensational murder of Sheena Bora, in the ANI Podcast with Smita Prakash, said that her ex-husband Peter Mukerjea was always aware that Sheena was “not her sister, but her biological daughter”.

“I have seen interviews where he said, “I didn’t know. I was shocked to find out that she was Indrani’s daughter.” There is a full conversation on tape, where there is Peter, Rahul [Peter’s son and Sheena’s alleged lover] and we are referring to Sheena as my daughter. Nobody is shocked,” Indrani said.

Indrani was granted bail in the case in May 2022, after spending six years in jail. In August 2015, Mumbai Police had arrested Indrani, her then husband and former media executive Peter Mukerjea, Indrani’s ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, and driver Shyamvar Rai for allegedly abducting and killing Sheena and subsequently burning her corpse. The case came to light, three years after the crime was committed following the arrest of Rai in another case, which led to the arrest Indrani and Khanna. Indrani’s memoir, ‘Unbroken: the Untold Story’, released in July this year.

Elaborating on her marriage, Indrani said, “What started bothering me after a point was I needed to be appreciated as a person by my husband, not just as a good-looking woman…That undermining got me riled up…A conversation we were having that he did not fall in the 1% population of India, basically he was like “you don’t understand who I am"…There is a side to our marriage and relationship that the outside world has not seen.”

EP- 94 | Is Sheena Bora alive? Murder mystery deepens as Indrani Mukerjea speaks out#IndraniMukerjea #ANIPodcastWithSmitaPrakash #Podcast Premiering Now: https://t.co/DkIpHuTkGV — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2023

On being portrayed as ambitious in negative light, Indrani said, “With media background, I understand how this works…All these people who have spoken about my life, I don’t want to speak about their lives, because they don’t interest me…I may have married more than once, but I have never broken a home…People who have said these things have done that…Those who live in fragile glasshouses shouldn’t throw stones…”

“Peter is my past after 17 years of marriage…It was a ‘quickie divorce’ as alleged by the media because I didn’t want to waste 10 years for alimony or maintenance,” she said. “I had almost 70 ancestral jewellery sets, which were transferred by Peter. The CBI escorted Peter and I, so he could return to me. What baffles me is your wife is arrested. All you can think of is transferring her flat to Vidhie, Rs 6 crore, jewellery and you don’t make my children, but your children party to it…” said Indrani.

‘Did Peter think yOU HAD killed Sheena?’

“He said absolutely not. He told me that he has continued to maintain that Indrani is clueless. She cannot give instructions of old Goa road…In hindsight, somebody wanted me to go to prison. I clearly do have enemies…,” Indrani said, adding, “Sheena had just Rs 1 lakh in her account. Nobody has come out with a motive behind the murder. The theory of being against the relationship won’t fly. They were living together for over three years…It doesn’t add up.”

“If she is spotted in Guwahati or Kashmir…one thing is established that Sheena was alive well after the alleged date of her disappearance…Why would somebody continue to hide knowing her mother has been in jail for so many years? Unless there is something big…Apparently, as per Rahul’s claims, on April 26, he spent the entire day with the driver and Peter, after her disappearance on April 25… Why would you not ask the driver where you dropped her? Also, why not take Peter, who was influential, along?”

Elaborating further, she said, “My arrest a day before my younger daughter’s 18th birthday was not a coincidence. This property was supposed to be transferred to Vidhie and Peter put a stay…There is no end to greed. The place supposed to go to Vidhie was moved to his son…Why not give my ancestral jewellery to Mikhail and Vidhie?…”

“I was under a lot of pressure to not come out with the truth in the INX case. There are documents and signatures. There is a much bigger game to it and I was just a pawn. It is just my opinion. I think Peter also got caught in the whole thing for trying to be too smart…I would like to ask Peter a lot of questions. He doesn’t have answers.”