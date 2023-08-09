CHANGE LANGUAGE
Youth Beaten to Death in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, 3 Held
Youth Beaten to Death in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, 3 Held

PTI

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 23:25 IST

New Delhi, India

The victim was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, they said. (Representative Image)

Accused Ritesh (23) was arrested and two juveniles were apprehended in connection with the incident that happened around 8 pm on Monday

A 19-year-old youth was beaten to death in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Ritesh (23) was arrested and two juveniles were apprehended in connection with the incident that happened around 8 pm on Monday, they said.

One of the juveniles beat up Kaif, police said, adding that the minor later returned with some of his associates, again thrashed the youth.

The victim was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, they said.

A purported video of the incident has emerged on social media. In the video, the accused persons were seen beating the victim with a cricket bat. Later, one of them also attacked him with a stone.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
