Youth Dies After Being Stabbed Multiple Times in Delhi's Kalyanpuri

An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday morning allegedly by a group of four or five boys over an old enmity in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area, police said. Not many details, including the age of the attackers, were immediately available.

top videos

According to the police, they received information at 5:11 am regarding multiple stab injuries to Anshu alias Banda, a resident of Trilokpuri. He was admitted to LBS Hospital by a PCR van. The victim bearing 21 stab injuries was referred to AIIMS Delhi where he was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Anshu disclosed that four or five boys attacked him. Two teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, the DCP said. Preliminary investigation has suggested that there was an old enmity between the attackers and the victim. However, the exact reason will be ascertained when the accused will be nabbed, police added.