CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Uniform Civil CodeRain NewsPragati Maidan Tunnel Vande Bharat TrainBarack Obama
Home » India » Youth Kills Teen Sister in Punjab's Muktsar Over Love Affair
1-MIN READ

Youth Kills Teen Sister in Punjab's Muktsar Over Love Affair

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 23:12 IST

Chandigarh, India

Police said further investigation into the matter was underway.(Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

Police said further investigation into the matter was underway.(Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

Police said the accused allegedly killed his 17-year-old sister at their home by slitting her throat with a chaff cutter

A 19-year-old youth allegedly killed his sister in Punjab’s Muktsar district on Monday after suspecting her of having an affair, police said.

Police said the accused allegedly killed his 17-year-old sister at their home by slitting her throat with a chaff cutter.

The mother of the siblings was out in the fields for paddy-sowing during the incident, police said. Their father had passed away some time ago, they said.

Police said further investigation into the matter was underway.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. punjab
  2. Punjab Police
first published:June 27, 2023, 23:12 IST
last updated:June 27, 2023, 23:12 IST