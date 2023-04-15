Youth Stabbed to Death in Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar; 5 Held

Delhi Police has apprehended five persons, including three juveniles, for allegedly killing an 18-year-old youth here in the Ambedkar Nagar area, an official said on Friday.

The official said that the accused had some enmity going on between the deceased, identified as Rahul, and one of the juveniles.

According to the official, one of the accused wanted to speak with Rahul’s female friend but was not allowed to do so.

As a result, he and a group of others gathered near MB Road with the intent of “punishing Rahul", and attacked him with knives.

Rahul, a resident of Dakshinpuri, was stabbed to death in the Ambedkar Nagar area on Tuesday night.

“At around 10.07 p.m., the Ambedkar Nagar police station received a call regarding a stabbing incident following which a police team rushed to the spot. Rahul succumbed to his injuries during treatment and a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered," a police officer said.

During the investigation, with the help of CCTV footage, two out of the five culprits were identified.

“Through extensive surveillance and technical analysis, their location was zeroed down. Immediately, the police team tasked with the investigation conducted a raid and apprehended two persons. On the instance of the apprehended accused, the remaining three persons were also apprehended," said the official.

“Three minors and two accused, Akshay (18), a resident of Krishna Park, and Rahul (18), a resident of Devli, have been apprehended and further investigation is going on," the police officer added.

