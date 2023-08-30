CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jawan Music LaunchPakistan vs NepalDavid WarnerNeeraj Chopra
Home » India » YouTube Removed 1.9 Mn Videos in Jan-Mar 2023 in India for Community Norm Violation
1-MIN READ

YouTube Removed 1.9 Mn Videos in Jan-Mar 2023 in India for Community Norm Violation

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 20:36 IST

New Delhi, India

The Community Guidelines Enforcement report provides global data on the flags YouTube receives and how YouTube enforces policies. (Representative Image)

The Community Guidelines Enforcement report provides global data on the flags YouTube receives and how YouTube enforces policies. (Representative Image)

Between January and March 2023, in India, over 1.9 million videos were removed for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines. In comparison, in the US, 6,54,968 videos were removed, Russia (4,91,933), and Brazil (4,49,759)

Over 1.9 million videos were removed between January and March 2023 in India for violating YouTube’s community guidelines, marking the highest removals among nations, according to a report released by the popular video streaming platform.

During the same period, globally, YouTube removed over 6.48 million videos for violating community guidelines.

The Community Guidelines Enforcement report provides global data on the flags YouTube receives and how YouTube enforces policies.

Between January and March 2023, in India, over 1.9 million videos were removed for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines. In comparison, in the US, 6,54,968 videos were removed, Russia (4,91,933), and Brazil (4,49,759).

”Since the earliest days as a company, our Community Guidelines have protected the YouTube community from harmful content. We enforce our policies using a combination of machine learning and human reviewers,” YouTube said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. YouTube
first published:August 30, 2023, 20:36 IST
last updated:August 30, 2023, 20:36 IST