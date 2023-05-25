YouTuber Armaan Malik Sparks Outrage For Carrying Newborn In Duffle Bag

YouTuber Armaan Malik has once again occupied a spot on the list of trends, but this time, for all the wrong reasons. He found himself in the middle of a controversy after he posted a video of himself and his wife Kritika Malik carrying their newborn son in a duffle bag. A section of Instagram users have expressed their outrage at Armaan for appearing “careless” in the video which is being widely circulated on social media. Armaan has featured in headlines for a number of reasons throughout the years. However, this specific video has stirred up strong emotions among viewers, resulting in a deluge of critical remarks and backlash. Concerns about the baby’s safety and well-being were raised in the comments section of the footage, which shows him casually walking around with his little son tucked inside a luggage bag.

Armaan Malik’s clip, which has over 1.4 million views as of now, has been receiving flak from his followers. They have voiced their outrage accusing Armaan of being irresponsible. A discussion regarding good parenting practises and children’s safety in the social media era has been prompted by the viral video. While some argue that Armaan’s actions clearly violate child safety regulations, others think the uproar has been exaggerated.

“One month ka baby hain…reham karlo bhai (have mercy on the baby),” wrote one and another added: “Sir, be careful his brain is not yet mature it takes time to grow 6 months first 6 months it’s like a jelly if you will do such things for views, it can harm your baby’s brain in future.”

One more added: “Do you think this is fun? That’s very bad ideas. Never ever do like this specially on kids. Do something that we can enjoy or learn something.”

The YouTuber has twins from his first marriage to Payal Malik and a son from his second marriage to Kritika Malik. He just welcomed three children into his family. Armaan and Payal are also parents to a child named Chirayu Malik. The unusual family structure became the talk of the town when Armaan married his first wife Payal in 2011, and then Kritika, Payal’s best friend, in 2018, all without filing for a divorce.