YouTuber Held in J'khand for 'Objectionable' Remarks Against CM, Assembly Speaker on Social Media
1-MIN READ

YouTuber Held in J'khand for 'Objectionable' Remarks Against CM, Assembly Speaker on Social Media

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 23:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Tipu Sultan Khan alias Samar was apprehended from his village Darmi under the Garwah Sadar Police Station limits, a senior officer said

A YouTuber was arrested from Jharkhand’s Garwah district on Monday for his alleged objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on social media platforms, police said.

Tipu Sultan Khan alias Samar was apprehended from his village Darmi under the Garwah Sadar Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

He was arrested after one Ratan Kumar Singh lodged a complaint, alleging that Khan has made ”objectionable and indecent remarks” against the chief minister and the assembly speaker on social media, Garwah Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar Jha said.

The accused used to post videos on social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
