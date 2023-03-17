On Cam | Loud Music & Company of Friends, Delhi YouTuber Arrested For B'day Bash Atop Car Roof on Highway

Prince Dixit, a YouTuber was apprehended by the Delhi Police on Thursday for violating traffic rules in the national capital. He had celebrated his birthday in November last year with his friends, standing atop roofs of moving cars on NH-24 near Pandav Nagar. After a video of the incident went viral on social media, police arrested Dixit.

On Thursday, Delhi Police took cognizance of this viral video. “Cognizance of the matter has been taken. We are inquiring into it to identify the offenders and to get the details of the time of incident. Appropriate legal action shall be taken against the offenders," it said in a tweet.

Cognizance of the matter has been taken. We are inquiring into it to identify the offenders & to get the details of the time of incident. Appropriate legal action shall be taken against the offenders.DM us to identify the offenders. Your anonymity shall be maintained. https://t.co/6dy1LHqvJx — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 16, 2023

The video shows speeding cars with the YouTuber and his friends standing on the car seats and loud music playing in the background.

Police are on the lookout for Dixit’s friends who were also involved in the incident. During the interrogation, Prince told Police that the video was shot on November 16 last year. He said that the video was shot on the way to Shakarpur from NH24 on his birthday.

According to police, Prince had appealed to his YouTube followers to not act as he did and follow traffic guidelines.

