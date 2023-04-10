‘YUVAi’ Connect: All About Programme By IT Ministry, NeGD & Intel for Students from Classes 8 to 12

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has urged students from classes 8 to 12 to join the national programme – ‘YUVAi-Youth for Unnati and Vikas with AI’.

The programme, jointly launched by the IT Ministry, National e-Governance Division (NeGD) and Intel India, focuses on promoting a better understanding of artificial intelligence among school students with relevant mindsets and skill sets.

Earlier the ministry, NeGD and the tech giant collaborated on another national programme focusing on government school students — ‘Responsible AI for Youth’ — to make the future generation AI-ready. Shweta Khurana, Senior Director – APJ, Government Partnerships & Initiatives, Global Government Affairs at Intel previously told News18 that this programme has reached over 50,000 students since 2020.

However, with the newly launched YUVAi, which will run throughout the year, the government and the private partner hope to empower the students to become human-centric designers and users of AI.

The programme is expected to provide students with an applied learning experience that allows them to comprehend and recognise how AI technology may be used to solve crucial challenges and lead to the country’s inclusive development.

AI Ideas

It is believed that through YUVAi students will be able to understand the technology and related social skills, develop indigenous AI solutions to solve real-world issues and become responsible users of AI.

Students will be introduced to a variety of social themes and industries through YUVAi, from which they can choose to submit their unique AI social impact solutions. These include agriculture, healthcare, education, environment and clean energy, transportation, rural development, law and justice, as well as Smart Cities.

The participants need to focus on how with AI the agricultural sector can be managed and output can be improved. For health, they have to focus on presenting an AI solution for medical research, patient care and diagnosis and healthcare system automation.

In terms of education, students will be required to present a solution to address learning in the digital age, education management, assessment and learner-centric fields.

Those who are interested in AI for environment need to develop solutions to protect and conserve nature. They should also be able to present an idea about the adoption of renewable energy sources.

For transportation, the participants should develop and present an AI solution focusing on how to ease the increasing strain on the transportation system, logistic infrastructure, prevent accidents and traffic management.

Employment generation, delivery of social security benefits and poverty eradication, all should be the focus of those students presenting a solution for rural development.

In case of law and justice, the participants have to deliver an AI solution to promote responsibility, transparency and accessibility of the system.

Finally, for smart cities, students must offer AI-based concepts to promote sustainable and inclusive communities that provide a reasonable quality of life as well as a clean and sustainable environment through the use of smart solutions.

Three-Phased Programme

Interested students can register themselves for the programme at yuvai.negd.in/home. Once they are enrolled, all students will be introduced to the fundamentals of AI. They will also receive an e-certificate for participation.

After the orientation sessions, all students will be allowed to submit innovative AI solutions in a 120-second video based on a particular theme. Once the idea is submitted, they will receive a certificate of appreciation which will then take them to the next phase of the programme. In the second phase, the top 100 ideas will be shortlisted for online deep dive AI workshops, which will be conducted by Intel AI for Youth coaches and experts. Upon completing the training, students will have to work on their real-time AI project for social impact.

Once they submit the projects for further consideration, an accomplishment e-certificate will be issued which will lead them to the last phase. The top 50 shortlisted AI projects will be invited to attend a four-day face-to-face rapid modelling workshop in the third phase during which the top 10 projects will be shortlisted. The selected students will then get a chance to showcase their projects on a national platform.​

