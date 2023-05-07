Zimithang: Historic Route Taken by Dalai Lama to Enter India in 1959 | All About Border Village in Arunachal

Zimithang in Arunachal Pradesh is significant from a point of view of security as it shares its border with China, but it has also been witness to a historic event – it is through Zimithang that the Dalai Lama entered India to seek refuge. In 1959, the spiritual leader entered India through Zimithang from Lhasa in Tibet.

He has earlier said he has been India’s guest for the longest duration of time. News18 visited the road through which he entered the country.

As you cross the ITBP security checkpoint in Zimithang towards Lockgate – a name for the area where the Dalai Lama entered India – there are several posters with warnings that the “enemy" is watching, a clear signal that you are approaching border area.

On March 17, disguised as a commoner, the Dalai Lama escaped from Chinese onslaught and travelled through mountainous roads with his team. A small gate says ‘Lhasa Dwar’, the point where the Dalai Lama entered India. It is marked by the ‘Holy Tree’, which is said to have grown from a staff dug by the Dalai Lama and is now worshipped as a relic marking the historic event. Another notable point of interest in this area is a hanging bridge on the Indian side, followed by the Lhasa Dwar.

The Assam Rifles had received the Dalai Lama when he entered India. In welcoming him, India’s relationship with China drastically changed and many say the 1962 Indo-China War was a result of this fallout.

News18 visited Gorsam Chorten, a little far from Lhasa Dwar. It is one of the largest stupas of Buddhism, located 90 km from Tawang. It was founded by a Monpa monk Lama Pradhar in the 12th century and is the largest Buddhist stupa in the region.

People say after he entered Zimithang, the Dalai Lama stayed in Gorsam Chorten for a day. Village ‘bura’ (head) Tunzingh said, “This stupa is sacred. The Dalai Lama stayed here for a day after he came from Tibet. This stupa’s uppermost portion opens once in 12 years and you can see the Buddha; we hold a prayer ceremony then. This stupa is also seen in Bhutan.”

The exterior architecture of the Gorsam Chorten comprises a semi-circular dome on top resting on a three-terraced plinth. Four miniature stupas are erected on the lowermost terraces in each of the four corners. The base of the stupa is square in shape, with each side measuring 170 feet in length. A circular path encircles the stupa for pilgrims to pray and is called ‘kora’.

