'Zinda Bache Toh...': Tired Of His Parents' Fights, 16-year-old Cooks Up Scary Story About His Kidnapping

In a shocking incident reported from Mumbai, a 16-year-old boy faked his own kidnapping after he went missing lately and left a series of scary audio messages for his father claiming that he was assaulted and was not sure if he would survive.

According to a TOI report, a teenager from Uttar Pradesh went missing lately and his 45-year-old father woke up to scary audio notes claiming that he was kidnapped, beaten up and unsure of his survival. The boy recently came to Mumbai from UP.

“Bahut maara hai…raat ko 1.30 am baje tak baandh ke. Humko dhundne ki koshish na karein… hum phas gaye hai buri tarah se. Zinda bache toh …varna koi umeed mat rakhiyo (I was tied up and beaten till 1.30 am. Don’t try to look for me. I’m trapped here. Don’t get your hopes up…I don’t know if I would survive)," TOI quoted the message his father received.

However, the police later tracked the boy down to find out that he was faking his kidnapping and cooked up the assault story as he was upset because of his parents’ fights.

The 16-year-old boy, who is a class 3 pass-out, recently moved to Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh where his father works as a tailor.

The incident took place when on June 12, the boy left home around 9 am after informing his father but never returned. Later, his father started to make inquiries in the neighbourhood.

Days later, his father woke up to some audio texts over WhatsApp. As the boy is a minor, police registered a case of abduction in accordance with SC guidelines, TOI reported.

Later, when the police investigation began, the teenager’s friend claimed to have no information at first, however, one of his friends eventually opened up and disclosed that the boy was upset by his parents’ constant fights over the phone and wanted to flee.

He also informed that the boy ran away to Bengaluru where he had an acquaintance.

Later, the acquaintance admitted the boy had put up with him in Bengaluru. The boy has been brought back to Mumbai and will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), TOI reported.