Zojila Tunnel ‘Vajpayee’s Dream,’ Says Nitin Gadkari, Inspects Tunnel Projects in J&K

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, who is on a two-day visit to Kashmir inspected two important tunnels, the Zojila tunnel which connects Kashmir to Ladakh, and the Z-Morh tunnel in the Sonmarg area of central Kashmir.

The 13.145 km long, horseshoe-shaped single-tube, 2-lane road tunnel, passes under the Zoji La pass in the Himalayas, connecting Ganderbal in Kashmir with Drass town in the Kargil district of Ladakh. This tunnel is seen as a long strategically critical landmark which will facilitate the movement of Indian Army into the Ladakh region when heavy snowfall cuts off the existing road for months.

The Union Minister said that the dream of a tunnel for Ladakh was envisioned by Atal Bihari Vajpayee during the Kargil War and expressed his delight at the progress of the project and the fact that it is now close to completion.

“This area is where war has taken place and the project will enhance defence deployment too,” he told media, adding that “this tunnel is part of One India project where the government intended to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari.”

According to officials, 19 tunnels are currently under construction in Jammu and Kashmir at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore. Among these, the tunnel and approach road project, which spans 13.14 km in length, is being constructed at a cost of Rs 6,800 crore in Zojila.

The Union Minister remarked that the Zojila tunnel project is a challenging undertaking, with engineers working in sub-zero temperatures that can drop to minus 26 degrees Celsius. “While 38 per cent is completed, other parts of the project are already commissioned,” he said.

The project includes a Smart Tunnel (SCADA) system, which has been constructed using the New Austrian Tunneling Method. It is equipped with facilities like CCTV, radio control, uninterrupted power supply, and ventilation. The use of modern technology in this project has saved the Centre more than Rs 5,000 crore.

So far, 28 per cent of the work on the Zojila Tunnel has been completed. This development is expected to bring significant relief to the people of Ladakh who are often cut off from the rest of the country for months during the peak winter season due to heavy snowfall. With the construction of this tunnel, there will be all-weather connectivity for Ladakh.

Commenting on the tunnel projects across India, he said, “we have already allocated Rs 2.5 lakh crore for tunnel projects and the government is committed to constructing more tunnels as per the demand of state governments. We are already exploring ways to bring down the cost of construction.”

Weather poses a major challenge for the construction company, with heavy snowfall, sub-zero temperatures, and the risk of avalanches posing a constant danger to the workers involved in the construction.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd is working tirelessly to ensure the timely completion of what could be the ‘Asia’s longest tunnel road’, before the deadline.

