Zuckerberg Earns His Blue Belt Amidst Rumours of Zuck vs Musk Bout

The co-founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has been making headlines for earning his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ). The martial art is based on grappling and focuses on ground fighting as well as submission holds which require a lot of time and dedication to master.

Zuckerberg, posted on his Instagram handle of his achievement whilst also congratulating his coach, Dave Camarillo on his promotion to the fifth-degree black belt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

Zuckerberg has been involved in martial arts for quite some time now. He has also taken part in his first-ever BJJ tournament back in May. Zuck had managed to secure himself a gold and silver medal in that tournament.

His rivalry with fellow tech-mogul, Elon Musk has been on display with Zuck introducing the Threads app which would act as a direct competitor to Musk’s X (formerly known as Twitter). According to Zuckerberg’s Instagram handle, Threads reached 100 million sign-ups without any sort of promotion within the first 5 days after the launch. Whilst Musk has been busy as he shifted the brand name from Twitter to X

The internet has also been shaken after the potential bout between the two was rumoured to happen, though no official confirmation has been received regarding this.

Various fighters including the likes of UFC legend, George St Pierre, Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones and more taking sides in the potential bout and showing their support for the candidate. Musk even tweeted that the battle of the tech giants could be happening in the iconic Colosseum in Rome.

Zuckerberg has been going at it in terms of his fitness with regular training and competing in tournaments. Despite his commitments to handling the tech giant that is Facebook, Zuck still maintains the discipline to get his work done in BJJ.

For those who are unfamiliar with BJJ, it is a grappling-based martial art which involves controlling a resisting opponent in various ways and the goal is to make the opponent submit. The martial art dates back to the 19th Century where Japanese masters emigrated to Brazil and then found the infamous ‘Gracie’ family.