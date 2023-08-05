10 Fruits That Can Promote Good Skin Health Without Breaking The Bank

For a radiant skin, you don’t have to navigate through complicated beauty regimes and worry about each and every ingredient in skin care products. Keeping our skin clean from the outside is important, but nourishing it from the inside is even more crucial. By making consistent, overall lifestyle improvements, you can have good skin. A balanced intake of all kinds of nutrients is essential for good health which reflects on your skin.

Your skin really is a barometer of what all you ingest. The old adage of “you are what you eat” is absolutely fitting.

Fruits have long been known for their health and skin benefits since time immemorial. Fruits are an abundant source of nutrients and essential vitamins and Vitamin C enriched fruits are a great source of reducing acne marks and skin pigmentation.

Therefore, toss your favourite fruit into your lunch box and instead of reaching out for a salty, sweet or processed snack when you are hungry, have the fruit instead. Also, try eating different kinds of fruits so that you can maximise your nutrient intake from diverse options.

Remember not to limit your diet to only one type of food – fruits AND vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats, lean proteins, probiotic rich foods etc. should all find their way into your daily meals.

However, the benefits of fruits cannot be stressed enough. Fruits offer certain nutrients that are not abundant in vegetables. Moreover, they can be eaten raw, so that’s another major plus. Secondly, fruits are generally rich in certain vitamins and minerals like potassium and healthy fats and are a rich source of Vitamin C, antioxidants and phytochemicals. Fruits also have high sugar content and can act as natural sweeteners.

Deepak Pal, Sports & Functional Nutritionist, SENS Clinic shares a list of some commonly available fruits that you can include in your daily diet to achieve a glowing skin:

The king of fruit Mango

Mango deserves the monicker because it is indeed packed with nutrients. Vitamin C and antioxidants in the fruit helps to give the skin a radiant glow. The lip-smacking taste of mango can make it a delicious skin care option. Papaya

Papaya contains the papain enzyme which acts as a natural exfoliant that helps brighter skin emerge. It is also known to aid digestion and helps heal wounds. Amla

Amla has abundant Vitamin C and antioxidants which help maintain youthful skin. Amla helps in brightening the complexion, fade hyperpigmentation, and even protects your skin from the damaging effects of age and pollution. Watermelon

Watermelons has high water content which helps in maintain skin hydration and is crucial for a radiant skin. Guavas

Guavas are a nutrient-dense fruit. They contain vitamin C, potassium, fibre and antioxidants. All of these help reduce signs of ageing, sun damage and also improve your complexion. Pomegranate

Pomegranate is packed with antioxidants that help neutralise free radicals and protecting skin from damage. Coconut

Coconut is a versatile fruit with multiple uses. As far as skin care is concerned, both coconut water and its flesh are beneficial for the skin. The water keeps skin hydrated and the milky flesh has healthy fat that help moisturise the skin. Chikoo

Chikoo is rich in vitamin A and vitamin E – both of which are essential for skin repair. Jackfruit

Jackfruit contains vitamin C and may boost collagen production. Collagen is the most abundant protein in your body and it is considered the building block of the skin. Custard Apple

Custard Apple also known as Sitaphal is dense in vitamin A and vitamin C, both of which are crucial for maintaining radiant skin.

With these dietary inclusions in your daily lives, you will already be speeding your way to healthy skin within a few weeks. In conjunction with a balanced diet, a regular skin care regime and exercise can do wonders for your skin and overall health. Take incremental steps now and see their effects compound over time.