10 Important Things To Keep In Mind When Buying Furniture

Furniture is an essential part of any living space, and choosing the right pieces can make a big difference in the overall look and feel of a room. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to decide which pieces to choose. Here are some tips on choosing furniture that will help you create a space that is both functional and stylish. From understanding your space and measuring it properly to considering your personal style and budget, we will cover all the essential elements you need to keep in mind when selecting furniture for your home.

When buying furniture, it’s important to consider several factors to ensure that you make the best choice for your needs and preferences. Here are some important things to keep in mind:

Functionality – “It is imperative to not impulsively buy an attractive piece of furniture especially for furnished homes or apartments. One needs to evaluate if it adds value in terms of functionality,” says Vikas Gupta , founder and CEO, Three Sixty. Size - A very important aspect to consider especially while buying beds, couches, sofas and dining tables. Their size and silhouette can either clutter or spruce up your space. “Measure the space where the furniture will be placed to ensure it fits well, leaves walking space and doesn’t overcrowd the room,” says Maya Mathew, Head of Design, Urban Ladder. Quality – Invest in furniture made of high-quality materials with sturdy construction and reliable hardware to ensure it lasts for years. “I am a firm believer in quality products especially in the home and living spaces. High grade furniture may be slightly premium but they are a one-time investment. Genuine leather is a timeless material which when cared for properly stays with your family for generations. It’s versatile and when paired up with wood, metal and other sturdy materials it really does stands the test of time,” adds Gupta.

Leather is available in so many variants offering different visual and tactile sensations. Style and Design: Consider the overall look and style of your room/home and choose furniture that compliments it in terms of colour, material, and design. Colour - It always reflects personal taste. Experimenting is great but it should always add to the character of the space it inhabits. Comfort: “Look for furniture that provides comfort and usability based on how it will be used and by whom. Consider features such as cushioning, ergonomic comfort and any other functions you may require,” adds Mathew. Budget - An important point especially during renovation or a new home. “However, I still stress on going for quality and looking for good substitutes in the market. In today’s market there is a very big and an inclusive price range available for quality products,” opines Gupta. Make a list of what you need and set a budget to avoid overspending. Maintenance and Care: Consider the maintenance and care requirements of the furniture, including cleaning and upkeep. Research about the manufacturer: “Research the brand and reputation of the furniture manufacturer or retailer. Look into the Return/Exchange Policy and Warranty period from the store or website from where you plan to purchase the furniture,” opines Mathew. Delivery and Assembly: Check the delivery and assembly options provided by the retailer or manufacturer, including timeline, costs, and whether assembly is provided or even required.

By considering these factors, you can make an informed decision when buying furniture that meets your needs, style, and budget, and provides you with comfort, durability, and most importantly joy!

